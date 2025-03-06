Raising Cane’s may be coming to a new part of NJ

The hot chicken craze shows no signs of letting up.

One of South Jersey’s favorites is Raising Cane’s, the insanely popular place with a simple menu. Chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a chicken sandwich that, guess what, is still made with those famous chicken fingers. There’s not much more. But the food is so beloved by fans they don’t need or want more.

The reason I say South Jersey is because the farthest north Raising Cane’s has landed in the Garden State is Burlington. The others are in Turnersville, Marlton, Deptford, Cherry Hill, and Glassboro. That looks like it’s about to change.

If the plan comes together, a Raising Cane’s will open all the way north in Union County. They’re looking to build a 3,300-square-foot restaurant with double drive-thru lanes in Linden. They’d like to tear down an Exxon station and convenience store at 801 West Edgar Road and take on an established Chick-fil-A only a block away. They’re that confident they’ll win. Also nearby a Panera Bread, Starbucks, and Checkers.

They would require some variances and need approval from the Planning Board, which hears their request on March 11. This could all be a race to see which town in Central or North Jersey is the first to have a Raising Cane’s.

That’s because the Edison Planning Board already granted approval for one at Edison Crossroads on Route 1 South, but no opening date is being announced. And the Watchung Planning Board is also hearing a proposal for a Raising Cane’s location at the Blue Star Shopping Center on 22.

Personally, I’m hoping Linden gets approved and built first. My mom lives there, and then I can finally try them to see what fans are so in love with. As they say, stay tuned.

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈