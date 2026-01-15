They’re at it again.

That chicken-finger joint, which started in Baton Rouge Louisiana, back in 1996 and has grown across the nation, is launching a new location right here in New Jersey.

Raising Cane’s had already reached cult status some time ago. There are over 900 locations worldwide.

Raising Canes Raising Canes via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Crazy considering how simple their concept is.

They serve chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. That’s pretty much it. Sure, you could throw those fingers between a bun for a sandwich, but still fingers. The simple formula, which not everyone believed in, works. It’s a real last-laugh situation.

Raising Canes Raising Canes via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

There are already seven locations up and running in the Garden State

Towns like Burlington, Deptford, Cherry Hill, Edison, Turnersville, Glassboro, and Marlton. While another is listed on their website as ‘coming soon’ to Brick Township, the one that has a firm date to open is in Fairfield. A location is debuting at 643 Route 46 West in Fairfield on February 3rd. So get your stomach growling now.

According nj.com the first 100 customers dining in who purchase a combo meal will get a free hat and free box combo card for their next visit.

A disc jockey will be on hand playing music from 7am to 7pm.

Twenty people will win free Cane’s for a year. Attendees need to register while in line between 8am and 9am for that drawing, which will take place between 9:20 and 9:40 am.

That’s February 3 and again you’ll find them at 643 Route 46 West in Fairfield.