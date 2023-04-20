Raise a glass to the best bars at the Jersey Shore
The weather is getting warmer in New Jersey. Before you know it, it will be Memorial Day weekend and people all across the Garden State will be heading down the shore for one of many pilgrimages. And where's the first place to go when you are of age at the Jersey Shore? Your favorite Jersey Shore bar.
Now let's face it, If I asked you what's your favorite Jersey Shore bar, you'd probably say it's the one you hooked up at; or maybe that's just me from back in the day. Actually, my mother met my father at a Jersey Shore bar called the Chatterbox in Seaside Heights a long time ago
Today, with so many other ways to meet people, Jersey Shore bars are more for hanging with friends, catching up, and creating new stories that you will be telling for years to come.
So where are these great Jersey Shore bars? I polled my social media following and these are the ones they came up with. So raise your glass and remember to drink responsibly.
The Stone Pony in Asbury Park
Benjamin A Nagy Sr.
Lighthouse Tavern — Waretown NJ
Mark G Tillson
Black Whale — Long Beach Island
Suzy Rose Yengo
Absolutely 💯 Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - Atlantic city NJ ...🍺... I fricken built the outdoor stage. 😄.... Outside music all summer long ..., best Burgers on da beach, great Staff...
Dan Traynor
Leggets!! in Manasquan
Derek Platt
The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City
Bubba Nangle
Vagabond in Atlantic City
Scott John Mylet Rigilano
It’s a toss-up……the Wonder Bar and Salty's Beach Bar
Rick Verso
Maynard's!!!
Frank Mcstravick
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.