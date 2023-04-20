Raise a glass to the best bars at the Jersey Shore

The weather is getting warmer in New Jersey. Before you know it, it will be Memorial Day weekend and people all across the Garden State will be heading down the shore for one of many pilgrimages. And where's the first place to go when you are of age at the Jersey Shore? Your favorite Jersey Shore bar.

Now let's face it, If I asked you what's your favorite Jersey Shore bar, you'd probably say it's the one you hooked up at; or maybe that's just me from back in the day. Actually, my mother met my father at a Jersey Shore bar called the Chatterbox in Seaside Heights a long time ago

Today, with so many other ways to meet people, Jersey Shore bars are more for hanging with friends, catching up, and creating new stories that you will be telling for years to come.

So where are these great Jersey Shore bars? I polled my social media following and these are the ones they came up with. So raise your glass and remember to drink responsibly.

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park

The Stone Pony in Asbury Park

Benjamin A Nagy Sr.

Lighthouse Tavern in Waretown

Lighthouse Tavern — Waretown NJ

Mark G Tillson

Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven

Black Whale — Long Beach Island

Suzy Rose Yengo

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City

Absolutely 💯 Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall - Atlantic city NJ ...🍺... I fricken built the outdoor stage. 😄.... Outside music all summer long ..., best Burgers on da beach, great Staff...

Dan Traynor

Leggetts Sand Bar in Manasquan

Leggets!! in Manasquan

Derek Platt

The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City

The Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City

Bubba Nangle

Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House in Atlantic City

Vagabond in Atlantic City

Scott John Mylet Rigilano

Salty's Beach Bar in Lake Como

It’s a toss-up……the Wonder Bar and Salty's Beach Bar

Rick Verso

Maynard's Cafe in Margate City

Frank Mcstravick

