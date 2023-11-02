Raise a glass! New Jersey Wine Week is coming up

It’s time to bend your elbow as the New Jersey Wine Week will be celebrated Nov. 13-19.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association, a coalition of 60+ wineries and vineyards, dedicated to promoting and supporting the Garden State's wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy –leads this annual celebration, showcasing the rapid growth and success of the New Jersey wine industry.

Kelsey Knight via Unsplash Kelsey Knight via Unsplash loading...

With over sixty wineries and vineyards spanning from Sussex County to Cape May, the event underscores the rich diversity and quality of wines originating from the region.

We invite you to raise your glass in support of New Jersey growers and winemakers,” says Devon Perry, Executive Director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association. “Join us in savoring and supporting local farms and businesses as part of this exciting week-long celebration. Plan your exploration of New Jersey wine country during New Jersey Wine Week. A variety of special events are planned throughout the state. Visit the Garden State Wine Growers website for a list of all winery events near you! And cheers to New Jersey wine!

Red Rose bottle of wine with cork and cork screw and copy Space xfotostudio loading...

To help celebrate the week, the GSWGA suggests visiting and touring a local vineyard, attending a wine tasting at one of the wineries, bringing a bottle of wine to one of New Jersey’s many BYOB restaurants, discovering hidden gems like BYOB restaurants in rural areas that have outlets that sell wine, and by just ordering a glass or bottle of New Jersey wine at your local watering hole.

For more information about New Jersey Wine Week, visit newjerseywines.com

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune. Gallery Credit: Wyatt Massey, Leesa Davis

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.