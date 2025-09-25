NJ Transit will be celebrating Railroad Museum Day with the Boonton Scoot.

Trains United Railroad Historical Society loading...

Railroad Museum Day

United Railroad Historical Society’s annual Railroad Museum Day takes place Sunday, Sept. 28. The one-day event tells the historic story of NJ Transit, including its railroads and equipment that preceded the formation of NJ Transit. The museum will feature the ALP-44 Locomotive No. 4244, donated to commemorate the 40th anniversary of NJ Transit.

The Railroad Museum is located at Boonton Station and is a short walk from the Boonton Day Street Festival, which will be going on the same day as the Railroad Museum Day.

For information on Boonton Day Street Festival, ckick here.

For tickets to the Railroad Museum Day please follow this link.

Boonton Day Town of Boonton loading...

The Boonton Scoot

Service between Denville and Boonton will be available on Railroad Museum Day, Sunday, Sept. 28, which will make it easier for people traveling from New York Penn Station and points throughout New Jersey to attend the one-day event.

For the full list of trains scheduled for Railroad Museum Day link here.

Train United Railroad Historical Society loading...

NJ Transit

NJ Transit started on July 17, 1979, and was a byproduct of the New Jersey Department of Transportation. NJ Transit is the nation’s largest statewide public transportation system, which provides an incredible 925,000 weekday trips on light rail, 263 bus routes, 12 rail lines, and Access Link paratransit service.

NJ Transit is the third largest transit system in the country with 165 rail stations, 62 light rail stations, and more than 19,000 bus stops.

According to the Transit Ridership Report for the fourth quarter of 2024, NJ Transit had over 225,000,000 riders in 2024. That is an impressive statistic.

For more info on NJ Transit link here: