Racy images projected in Paramus, NJ, classroom

🔺 Inappropriate images were displayed on a classroom screen

🔺 Students were working at their desks as the images scrolled

🔺 An internal investigation is underway

How did photos of scantily clad women get projected onto a classroom screen at Paramus high school?

School officials are not saying much about the incident, other than to confirm it happened and an investigation is underway,

It happened Feb. 9 as students were working at their desk. Photos described as "women in their underwear" were projected on a screen in front of the classroom. NorthJersey.com reports the photos were scrolling from a teacher's laptop.

Whether it was deliberate and the teacher was looking at the photos while students were working, or whether it was an accident, is not clear.

Paramus Schools Superintendent Sean Adams sent a letter to parents the next day informing them of what happened.

attachment-paramus letter loading...

"The information we received indicated that, during an instructional period yesterday, inappropriate images were projected from an employee's laptop onto a screen at the front of the room," Adams said in a letter.

Adams says an investigation is underway.

"I want to assure you that we take all aspects of student safety seriously," Adams wrote, "Once this investigation is concluded, any appropriate action will be taken by the administration and the Board of Education."

School officials have not revealed the teacher's name or what grade level students were involved.

