Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ
Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league.
Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards team or where the best places to play pool in New Jersey are.
Sure, you can find a bar near you that has a pool table, but not everybody is comfortable going into a bar to play pool, especially if you have kids.
Not to worry, there are still plenty of "pool halls" or billiard places around the state. We have a list of some of the more popular places according to our listeners.
Q22 Billiards - Scotch Plains
Jr's Qball Billiards - Toms River
Breakaway Billiard's - Flemington
The Thirsty Hound & South Jersey Billiards - Somerdale
Elite Billiards - Edison
Applejack Bar - Keansburg
Sandcastle Billiards - Edison
Corner Pocket of Delran - Delran
Side Pocket Billiards - Howell
Players Billiards Pool Hall - Eatontown
Black Diamond Billiards - Union
1 & 9 Billiards & Entertainment - Elizabeth
Rockaway Billiards - Rockaway
We have also learned about some of the friendliest bars in NJ, as well!
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
