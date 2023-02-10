Rack &#8217;em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ

Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ

Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league.

Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards team or where the best places to play pool in New Jersey are.

Sure, you can find a bar near you that has a pool table, but not everybody is comfortable going into a bar to play pool, especially if you have kids.

Not to worry, there are still plenty of "pool halls" or billiard places around the state. We have a list of some of the more popular places according to our listeners.

Q22 Billiards - Scotch Plains 

Q22 Billiards via Google Maps
Jr's Qball Billiards - Toms River

Jr's Qball Billiards via Google Maps
Sportsmen's Pub - Trenton

Sportsmen's Pub via Google Maps
Breakaway Billiard's - Flemington 

Breakaway Entertainment sign via Google Maps
The Thirsty Hound & South Jersey Billiards - Somerdale

The Thirsty Hound and South Jersey Billiards via Google Maps
Elite Billiards - Edison 

Elite Billiards via Google Maps
Applejack Bar - Keansburg

Applejack Bar via Google Maps
Sandcastle Billiards - Edison 

Sandcastle Billiards via Google Maps
Corner Pocket of Delran - Delran 

Corner Pocket of Delran via Google Maps
Side Pocket Billiards - Howell 

Side Pocket Billiards via Google Maps
Players Billiards Pool Hall - Eatontown

Players Billiards via Google Maps
Black Diamond Billiards - Union 

Black Diamond Billiards via Google Maps
1 & 9 Billiards & Entertainment - Elizabeth

1 & 9 Billiards via Google Maps
Rockaway Billiards - Rockaway 

Rockaway Billiards via Google Maps
We have also learned about some of the friendliest bars in NJ, as well!

