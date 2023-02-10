Rack ’em up: The 14 best spots to play pool in NJ

Playing pool is a lot more popular in New Jersey than we thought. We took a call the other day on a completely separate topic and the caller mentioned that she was in a pool league.

Within a few minutes, the lines were jammed with people talking about their billiards team or where the best places to play pool in New Jersey are.

Sure, you can find a bar near you that has a pool table, but not everybody is comfortable going into a bar to play pool, especially if you have kids.

Not to worry, there are still plenty of "pool halls" or billiard places around the state. We have a list of some of the more popular places according to our listeners.

Q22 Billiards via Google Maps Q22 Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Jr's Qball Billiards via Google Maps Jr's Qball Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Sportsmen's Pub - Trenton

Sportsmen's Pub via Google Maps Sportsmen's Pub via Google Maps loading...

Breakaway Entertainment sign via Google Maps Breakaway Entertainment sign via Google Maps loading...

The Thirsty Hound and South Jersey Billiards via Google Maps The Thirsty Hound and South Jersey Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Elite Billiards via Google Maps Elite Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Applejack Bar via Google Maps Applejack Bar via Google Maps loading...

Sandcastle Billiards via Google Maps Sandcastle Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Corner Pocket of Delran via Google Maps Corner Pocket of Delran via Google Maps loading...

Side Pocket Billiards via Google Maps Side Pocket Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Players Billiards via Google Maps Players Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Black Diamond Billiards via Google Maps Black Diamond Billiards via Google Maps loading...

1 & 9 Billiards via Google Maps 1 & 9 Billiards via Google Maps loading...

Rockaway Billiards via Google Maps Rockaway Billiards via Google Maps loading...

We have also learned about some of the friendliest bars in NJ, as well!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

