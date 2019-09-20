Raccoon rampage in North Jersey: Seniors and kids attacked

MAYWOOD — A raccoon attacked two men and chased a group of kids in this Bergen County borough before animal control officers were able to capture the critter on Thursday afternoon.

Police sent a message about a possibly rabid raccoon around 2:45 p.m. after the raccoon attacked Roy Demai, 82, in his backyard.

Demai showed ABC 7 Eyewitness News injuries to his finger, arm, leg and back.

Police Sgt. Matt Parodi told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that as the raccoon later tried to climb in the window of a house, officers used an electrical weapon, which didn't work. In another backyard, officers fired three shots at it but missed. It went onto attack a 72-year-old man.

Rabid raccoons and other animals have been a problem throughout New Jersey in recent weeks with 10 raccoons with rabies reported in Denville and at Cheesequake State Park in Matawan.

Cape May County is gearing up to distribute thousands of rabies vaccine baits by hand and by helicopter later this month after a horse, skunk and bat were diagnosed with rabies.

A coyote in Union Township (Hunterdon) and a cat in Blairstown were also diagnosed with rabies.

