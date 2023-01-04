SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A raccoon has tested positive for rabies after it was involved in a fight with dogs at a South Brunswick park last week.

According to a public health advisory, the ill raccoon got into an "altercation" with a resident's dogs at Rocky Top Dog Park on Thursday. Authorities did not provide details on the dogs' conditions.

Animal Control was able to retrieve the animal and send it to a state Department of Health lab for rabies testing. The township Health Department was notified of the positive test on Tuesday.

Police recommend all users of the dog park and surrounding area be alert for any wild animals.

"Do not approach any wildlife and keep your pets away from them," police said in a Nixle alert. "If your pet comes in contact with a wild animal, contact the South Brunswick Police and request assistance from the Animal Control Officer."

The attack on Thursday was the second report of a rabid raccoon in South Brunswick and the sixth in Middlesex County in 2022.

A resident walking dogs along Ridge Road near Route 522 encountered a rabid raccoon in May. The area is over three miles away from Rocky Top Dog Park, which is part of South Brunswick's preserved open space.

