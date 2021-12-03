Rabid Camden County, NJ cat exposed four other animals

BERLIN — A cat that died at a Camden County animal hospital tested positive for rabies exposing six other animals and people in its foster home, according to the county health department.

The family that was fostering the cat told county health officials it had potentially exposed four other household pets in the home and two humans. No bites or scratches from the cat were reported.

The pets all had up-to-date vaccinations and will receive booster shots. They will also be confined and observed for the next four months. The humans were told to speak with their respective doctors about treatment.

“Rabies is a serious illness but luckily, it can be prevented by early treatment,” Camden County Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Camden County Health Department, said in a statement. “In the event that you are scratched or bitten by a wild animal, please seek immediate attention.”

There were four reported cases of rabies in Camden County this year through Sept. 30 including one bat, according to the state Department of Health.

Rodriguez suggested taking the following steps to help the spread of rabies:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease

