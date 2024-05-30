Quiet South Jersey town celebrating 100th anniversary this weekend

Hainesport is a quiet little town on the banks of the Rancocas Creek in Burlington County. It's a great family town with nice, neat middle-class homes and a genuine friendly small-town feel.

This Saturday they are holding a big centennial celebration at the Hainesport Municipal Complex on Marne Highway starting at 4 p.m.

It will feature bands, food trucks, a DJ, a corn hole tournament and fireworks to wrap things up at 8:45 p.m.

Hainesport was incorporated in March of 1824, but its history goes way back to the 17th century. Hainesport which served as the area’s principal port for steamboats carrying freight and passengers to and from Philadelphia.

The route followed the Rancocas Creek into the Delaware River. The Lenape Native Americans settled on the banks of the Rancocas Creek in what is present-day Hainesport called the area Sandhickney.

The first European settlers were Quakers who arrived in 1677. The town was known as Long Bridge around the time of the American Revolutionary War. The name came from the long, wooden bridge that spanned the Rancocas Creek.

In 1778, the township was the site of a skirmish in which American rebels fired upon Hessian soldiers after they were halted by the dismantling of this bridge. It's the kind of town you might not ever have visited unless you know someone who lives there.

There are lots of great people living there and you can share in their centennial celebration this Saturday.

