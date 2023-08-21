QuickChek opens another New Jersey store

While Wawa may have more stores, their rival QuickChek keeps expanding, too.

Their newest store is on Route 10 in East Hanover.

According to NJ.com,

'We look forward to serving this busy stretch of Route 10 with the best-in-class foodservice, quality brand offerings and total customer dedication from our friendly team members that we are known for,' QuickChek divisional vice president Don Leech said.

It’s a 24/7 location with 16 fuel pumps. It brings the number of QuickCheks in New Jersey and New York to 165. Wawa, by comparison, has over 1,000 stores nationwide; including close to 300 in New Jersey.

If you’re unfamiliar, QuickChek stores are known for their emphasis on fresh food and made-to-order items. They offer a variety of products, including snacks, beverages, sandwiches, salads, coffee, and more.

Their food offerings are often considered to be of higher-quality compared to traditional convenience stores, and they have a reputation for providing a wide range of choices for breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

One of the unique features of QuickChek stores is their "Q Café" area, where customers can customize coffee and specialty drinks. They offer a variety of coffee flavors and options for mixing in syrups, creamers, and toppings.

7-Eleven is the largest convenience store chain in the United States, but they have fewer stores in New Jersey than Wawa and QuickChek.

Circle K and Royal Farms are also national chains, but they have a smaller presence in New Jersey than Wawa and QuickChek.

