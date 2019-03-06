PTO president, school secretary charged with stealing funds

A Beachwood PTO president and a Woodbridge school secretary have been charged with stealing funds from school groups they worked with.

Jennifer Maguire, 48, of Beachwood, is accused by of stealing more than $14,000 from the Pine Beach Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, which she had been president of until May.

Investigators found numerous withdrawals from the PTO's bank account that coincided with deposits into Maguire's personal checking account, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.

Macguire was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking.

Woodbridge school district secretary Stacy Castro, 47, was charged with stealing funds from the Woodbridge Boys Soccer Club, according to township Police Director Robert Hubner.

Woodbridge schools Superintendent Robert Zega was notified in February by staff that money was missing from the account and he then called police. An investigation found that Castro, who was in charge of the club's funds, had stollen $6,000 in funds for over a year, police said.

The money was from student fundraisers, donations and yearly dues, according to the director. Castro used ATMs or bank websites to move the funds or simply didn't make deposits, police said.

She was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking and released pending a court date.

Castro has been suspended with pay from her job, according to Hubner.

