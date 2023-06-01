PSE&G customers: Gas prices should be dropping again

The price of natural gas is going down, so it's likely your gas bills will be decreasing as well this fall.

PSE&G, the largest gas and electric public utility in New Jersey, announced on Thursday that it plans to lower residents' gas bills by 4%, effective Oct. 1. PSE&G enacted gas supply rate reductions in February and March of this year as well.

The utility filed a proposal with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities. If approved, the rate will drop by about seven cents per therm (a unit of heat), reflecting a decrease in natural gas market pricing, the utility said.

"This decrease in commodity prices is an opportunity to lower our gas supply rate for the third time this year, providing our customers with relief from current economic pressures," said Dave Johnson, PSE&G's vice presidents of customer care.

When combined with a proposed reduction in the Balancing Charge rate, the moves are expected to offset an increase in the Conservation Incentive Program charge. With all moves considered, if the BPU approves the filed proposals, a typical residential customer would realize a 4% average monthly bill reduction.

A typical customer's bill is expected to be about 34% lower than in 2008, and 47% lower when considering inflation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 20 highest average property tax bills in NJ for 2022 Based on the average residential property tax bill for each town in New Jersey in 2022, these are the 20 highest.