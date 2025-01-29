🚓 Happened January 2024

🚓 Indictments shared this week

🚓 Detailed timeline of what happened in 2024

Two New York men have been indicted for crossing state lines to New Jersey to carry out a spree of armed robberies spanning three counties.

The duo was indicted over criminal charges in November, including several counts of first-degree armed robbery and third-degree theft of a motor vehicle, but the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced the news this week.

Veron S. Brown, 29, and Ryan D. Servis, 25, both of Mount Vernon, were behind the January 2024 crimes across Essex, Bergen and Passaic counties, investigators said.

Federal special agents and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office first arrested the pair in New York in August 2024 and sent them to the Bergen County Jail, where they remain.

Prison Cell Bars Credit: DanHenson1 loading...

Investigators said a trio carried out the crimes working in teams of two.

SEE ALSO: PA man gets prison after trying to pay for child sex at NJ hotel

As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to call the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at (201) 226-5532.

What happened January 2024 in detail

— Armed robberies happened Jan. 7 and Jan. 26

Jan. 7

—Black Kia Sorento SUV, two masked men involved

—Clifton Police Department responded to early morning armed robbery (Route 3 gas station)

—One man gestured to the attendant that he had a gun in his pocket, the other grabbed cash and lost-and-found credit cards

—Early morning officers discovered a second armed robbery (another Route 3 gas station)

—Masked man waved a knife, demanded money while the other stole $140 from booth

—By 5 a.m., Hasbrouck Heights Police Department responded to Route 17 gas station armed robbery

—Gun pressed against the attendant’s body and demanded cash

—Just after 5 a.m., Little Ferry Police Department responded another armed robbery (gas station on Route 46 East)

—Firearm pointed at attendant, cash demanded

Jan. 26

—Kia sedan, two masked men involved

—Around 3 a.m., Fort Lee Police Department responded to armed robbery (gas station on Bergen Boulevard)

—Masked man waved a firearm, told attendant not to move

—Around 3:30 a.m., Newark Police Department responded to armed robbery (gas station on Walnut Street)

—Two masked men approached attendant in the booth (unknown amount of cash stolen)

—Minutes later another gas station hit on Newark’s Bloomfield Avenue (robbed at gunpoint)

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow