Prosecutor: NJ sex predators shared child porn, even in prison

Two repeat child predators face new charges stemming from keeping and sharing a massive stash of child pornography, even while in prison.

Brandon Pascoe, 36, and Craig Reeves, 31, of Long Branch, were each indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury stemming from a joint investigation that was launched in 2018 by state, county and local law enforcement.

Pascoe, a Keyport resident, was in South Woods State Prison in Cumberland County when he asked Reeves to email him images of child sexual exploitation, according to a criminal complaint.

Pascoe’s 51-year-old girlfriend, Amy Smith, also is accused of trying to cover his digital tracks.

Reeves was most recently arrested last month, while Pascoe was arrested in February 2020 for parole violation while staying at his girlfriend's Keyport residence.

Smith visited Monmouth County jail while Pascoe was being held there and signed out a cell phone from his property, promptly throwing it away at the direction of Pascoe, according to a criminal complaint.

During the investigation, Pascoe was found to have more than 1,000 child porn images, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

Pascoe has been in prison seven times in the past 13 years, each time sentenced for child endangerment with at least one conviction related to child pornography.

Reeves also has a criminal history, in prison four times since 2010 for separate convictions on the sexual assault of victims between the ages of 13 and 16.

Pascoe is now charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and luring, all second-degree, stemming from messages via the recovered cell phone with a child to whom he had a “known relationship,” prosecutors said.

He was additionally indicted on second-degree counts of conspiracy to distribute child sexual exploitation material, distribution of child sexual exploitation material, possession with intent to distribute child sexual exploitation material and possession of child sexual exploitation material.

Pascoe also faces third-degree possession of child sexual exploitation material over 1,000 images, fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence and fourth-degree obstruction.

Reeves was indicted on second-degree counts of conspiracy to distribute child sexual exploitation material and distribution of child sexual exploitation material, as well as third-degree possession of child sexual exploitation material.

Smith was indicted on fourth-degree charges of tampering with physical evidence, obstruction and hindering apprehension of another.

Both men remain in custody.

