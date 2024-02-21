Property taxes soar: How much more? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

More than $33.3 billion in property tax revenue was collected in 2023, according to new data released by the Department of Community Affairs. That's an increase of more than a billion dollars from the year before.

New Jersey homeowners, on average, paid $9,803 in property taxes — a jump by more than $300.

A Democratic state senator wants to eliminate the 2% cap on property tax increases.

That cap has helped keep increases low.

Some towns could see double-digit increases.

The big increases would not require voter approval.

⬛ Transgender swimmer breaks school record at Ramapo College

The debate on whether transgender athletes assigned male at birth should be allowed to compete on women's sports teams has been reignited on the campus of Ramapo college.

Meghan Cortez-Fields swam on the men's team for three years.

Now she is on the women's team, and has broken a second team record.

If you're not yet aware that New Jersey plans to completely phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by the year 2035, here's your next warning, well in advance.

And if the idea of this change makes you nervous, you are certainly not alone.

In fact, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton poll, 50% of New Jersey adults are opposed to the rule. And 56% say they they're not likely to purchase an electric vehicle.

Shame on you — you've been living in a state that doesn't even have an official muffin on its books.

If you're lucky, that won't be the case for long.

A piece of legislation introduced on Feb. 12 seeks to officially designate a certain snack as the official "state muffin" of New Jersey.

And the reasoning behind the choice of muffin is pretty solid — after all, the Garden State is a top producer of the main ingredient.

