Problematic NJ go-go bar offered sex and drugs to customers, cops say

Gunshots. Prostitution. Drugs. Fights. Tony Soprano's Bada Bing club had nothing on this place.

Nine employees of AJ’s Go-Go Bar in Secaucus were arrested Tuesday on prostitution and weapons charges after an uptick in 911 calls over the past two years prompted a crackdown, according to police Chief Dennis Miller.

“Increasingly in the past two years, crimes have routinely been committed within AJ’s at an alarming rate,” Miller said.

During the investigation, undercover detectives were able to purchase cocaine and were also offered sex for cash by numerous employees of the club.

More than 2 ounces of suspected cocaine, over 400 Oxycontin pills, suspected ecstasy, 40 Suboxone strips, more than 25 Alprazolam pills and more than 80 amphetamine pills were seized during a search of the club on Tuesday, police said.

Over $40,000 in cash believed to have been received for illegal activity was also seized, police said.

Arrested employees of AJ’s Go-Go Bar in Secaucus 12/16/21 (Secaucus police)

Criminal charges

Caroleen Garcia-Garcia, 41, of the Bronx, was charged with three counts of engaging in prostitution, three counts of promoting prostitution and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Maylin Hechavarria, 30, of Newark, was charged with engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Leidy Munoz-Gomez, 40, of North Bergen, was charged with engaging in prostitution and promoting prostitution, four counts of distribution of cocaine, four counts of drugs and four counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Jason Koch, 52, of Hawthorne, was charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance, six counts of possession of drugs, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute Oxycontin, Suboxone and amphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute Alprazolam and money laundering.

Carlos Bustamante (no address or age disclosed) was charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine, four counts of possession of a drug and four counts of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Elizabeth Nauer, 33, of Bayonne, was charged with possession of drugs.

Rosanni Reyes, 45, of Belleville, was charged with prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Jeana Branda, 32, of Secaucus, was charged with unlawful possession of a knife.

Frank Lovato, 54, of Wyckoff, was charged with possession of drugs.

Leidy Munz-Gomez, Jason Koch and Carlos Bustamante are being held in the Hudson County Jail.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

NJ’s most hated Christmas decorations