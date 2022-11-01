Princeton making paid internships possible for all

I have always believed that if you’re going to be paying a fortune for college you may as well be afforded with unique and special opportunities.

Princeton University has always had this type of relationship with its students, providing them with opportunities that will set them apart from others upon graduation and they have just come up with another great one.

LENS, which is Princeton’s learning and educational service department, has just received funding that will allow all undergraduates to do a summer focused on service and social impact while having the opportunity to be paid.

These internships can be completed in any year of college which really allows students to think ahead as to how they want to spend their summers without the pressure of time running out or an opportunity no longer being available.

Internships are extremely competitive these days and Princeton wants to ensure that every student has the same level of access to one.

LENS also helps students who are interested in receiving school funding for self-discovery projects or other types of research.

Many students cannot afford to travel and work in another city or visit another place, but the LENS program has created that opportunity no matter who the student is.

Whether it's interning down the road or all the way across the country, Princeton wants to ensure that no place or idea is unrealistic for students.

These partnerships and experiences are not only valuable to students but help Princeton have a more prominent place in the Jersey community, which can allow for more connections and university programs down the road.

If you know someone at Princeton make sure to tell them about the LENS program and urge them to get involved!

