It’s spooky season across the Great (Pumpkin) Garden State and families across the region are always keeping their eyes and ears out for safe Halloween options. There are many events across the state that are perfect for parents who have safety concerns that include being out in the dark, stranger danger, candy tampering and the general chaos of busy, poorly lit streets.

Last year at the MarketFair Princeton Halloween event. (MarketFair Princeton) Last year at the MarketFair Princeton Halloween event. (MarketFair Princeton) loading...

Safe Halloween Fun in Central Jersey for Kids and Parents

This Central Jersey event is especially convenient to Mercer and Middlesex County residents! All families are invited to the Halloween Extravaganza at MarketFair Princeton on Sunday, Oct. 26 from 12–2 p.m. at Center Court.

Kids, along with Moms and Dads, are invited to show off their scariest, silliest and most creative costumes for an afternoon of fun seasonal spookiness!

MarketFair Princeton MarketFair Princeton loading...

Free Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting, and Goodie Bags

This popular fall festival is totally free and will feature pumpkin decorating, face painting, arts & crafts, music, treats and more!

The first 500 kids in costume accompanied by an adult at check-in will grab a goodie bag and a ticket to the pumpkin decorating station.

Arrive Early — This Princeton Halloween Event Fills Up Fast

MarketFair Princeton, in partnership with The Goddard School of Princeton, asks that you arrive early—prior to the 11 a.m. check-in—due to the popularity of this awesome event.

MarketFair Princeton MarketFair Princeton loading...

Donate a Coat and Share the Warmth This Halloween

While you plan your trip, please consider donating a new or gently used coat at the donation bin at check-in for MarketFair’s Share The Warmth Coat Drive.

So donate a coat for those in need this winter and then be part of the safe fall fun at MarketFair Princeton’s Halloween Extravaganza!