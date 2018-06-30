Princeton apartment buildings damaged by fire

PRINCETON — An early morning three-alarm fire awoke residents of an apartment complex on Saturday.

Video of the fire posted by 6 ABC Action News shows a column of flames coming out of the roof of a two-story brick building on Sergeant Street.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. and caused fire, smoke and water damage to all eight units. There units were severely damaged but five units will like be habitable again if they pass inspection.

CBS Philly reported at least 12 were displaced by the fire.

Planet Princeton reported the buildings are known as Markham Square.

Fire crews from the Princeton Plasma Physics, Lawrence, Kingston, Ewing, East Windsor, Pennington, Somerset County, Montgomery, Cranbury, Hightstown, Plainsboro, Hopewell, Mercerville, and West Windsor assisted Princeton.

Route 27 between Harrison Street and Snowden Lane was closed to allow for firefighting operations.