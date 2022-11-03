Powerball jackpot grows again, two $1 million tickets sold in NJ

No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. But there were two winning tickets sold in New Jersey worth at least one million dollars.

The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23. Two tickets in New Jersey matched the five white balls but not the Powerball and are worth $1 million each.

One of those tickets included the Power Play option, increasing the ticket’s prize to $2 million.

The New Jersey Lottery did not yet disclose where or how the tickets were sold. Numbers can also be played via the Jackpocket app or online at Lotto.com.

The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $1.5 billion ($745.9 million cash), the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?

