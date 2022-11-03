Powerball jackpot grows again, two $1 million tickets sold in NJ
No one won the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing. But there were two winning tickets sold in New Jersey worth at least one million dollars.
The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23. Two tickets in New Jersey matched the five white balls but not the Powerball and are worth $1 million each.
One of those tickets included the Power Play option, increasing the ticket’s prize to $2 million.
The New Jersey Lottery did not yet disclose where or how the tickets were sold. Numbers can also be played via the Jackpocket app or online at Lotto.com.
The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is $1.5 billion ($745.9 million cash), the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
