How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home

You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store.

The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.

Once upon a time, it would require a trip to an authorized lottery retailer and a possible wait in line for a ticket.

Now, there are options.

The website Lotto.com allows players to go to a website and play online using their free account. Tickets are paid for with a credit card. Winnings of less than $600 are deposited into a player's bank account. A win of more than $600 must still be claimed at lottery headquarters.

The lottery also has an agreement with the Jackpocket app. Players download the app and play their numbers. The app creates a digital ticket that looks like one purchased at a store. Winners are notified of their wins by the app. Players can also join a pool with others.

Lotto.com website Lotto.com website (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The New Jersey Lottery has self-serve vending machines that have been available at retail locations since 2013. Players can print their own tickets after feeding the machine cash.

The Powerball drawing is at 11 p.m.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

PHOTO TOUR: The 15th Annual Scarecrow Scroll in Cranford, NJ