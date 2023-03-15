‘Power in the Pines’ airshow returns to New Jersey at the Joint Base

The 2023 "Power in the Pines" Air and Space Open House at the Joint Base McGuire Ft. Dix Lakehurst is returning in May, on the 20th and 21st.

The show is a biennial event, but hasn’t been held since 2018; 2020’s version was scrapped because of COVID and the 2022 edition was cancelled because of activity at the base.

According to a statement, The theme of this year's event is

On the Wings of Community.” We are excited to open our doors and offer the community a glimpse of what Team JB MDL is all about…. and will provide an opportunity to interact with our surrounding communities and give them a show they will remember for years to come,

2023 Power in the Pines will include performances by the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, which will be displaying the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The 305th Air Mobility Wing, which is stationed at JB MDL, will be exhibiting their C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender, and the latest addition, the KC-46A Pegasus, in daily aerial demonstrations.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will also be there as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Strike Team, displaying their Search and Rescue capabilities.

Marine Aircraft Group 49 will also be at the Open House to fly their state-of-the-art helicopters and showcase their pilots' skills and precision. The 404th Civil Affairs Battalion, Airborne will also be giving the crowd a front-row seat to a personnel "drop".

The airshow is free and open to the public.

For any changes, check out the event’s Facebook page.

