Potential for ‘modern Silicon Valley’ to come to Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) — A new law designed to boost high-value manufacturing through engineering firms and universities took center stage on Tuesday.

Now, it just needs state funding.

Act 24, passed in June, created the Max Manufacturing Initiative to build public-private partnerships through a grant and loan program, shared research facilities and new equipment and incentives.

Officials see it as a game changer for advanced manufacturing if it gets some tax money, which they hope will come in next year’s budget.

“It’s so crucial to keeping Pennsylvania competitive in the manufacturing sector,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said during a Tuesday press conference with several local and state officials in Clinton, just west of the Pittsburgh airport. “The Max Manufacturing Initiative Act is going to make a huge difference by connecting companies with students and stakeholders in new and innovative ways.”

Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Moon Township, argued the legislation brings the state “back to our roots” for “a new era in Pennsylvania.”

“These efforts will not only boost our manufacturing sector, but revitalize our local communities,” she said. “What excites me most about this initiative is the transformative effect that it will have.”

The fund, when it has the finances, can give money for advanced manufacturing projects by colleges, private businesses, nonprofits, and public-private partnerships, all overseen by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The law also allows “incentives” to recruit and keep “leading scientists and engineers at State-related research universities for the purposes of developing and leveraging the research capabilities” to create well-paying jobs. The law explicitly targets industries like mining, manufacturing, production agriculture, information technology, biotechnology, and the medical field.

“This is a glorious day,” David Taylor, president of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association, said. “We need folks in Harrisburg to have a look to the horizon, to be mindful of that factor of the competitiveness of the other 49 states. The world is not standing still; it is critically important for Pennsylvania to stay in the mix for jobs, investment, and economic growth.”

The future, as some see it, rests on more state involvement to shape the economy.

“The public-private partnership is a great example of how government and industry can work together,” John Barnes, president of Barnes Global Advisors, said. “Pittsburgh is a region to beat, in my opinion. This is the modern Silicon Valley.”

