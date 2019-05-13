Pot belly Pig helps New Jersey students de-stress

Last week there was the story about miniature horses helping soothing Montclair State students during finals week. This week there’s the story of a pot belly pig helping with the anxiety of fifth graders in Cranford.

Norman the Pig shows up once a week before tests to help ease the pressure in Rosie Scholz’s classroom. The students, according to CBS 2 New York , had been discussing anxiety with their teacher . The students researched the topic and found out that animals helped ease stress. Some of the students were afraid of dogs so they decided on a pot belly pig. They convinced the principal, the superintendent, and the school board that Norman the Pig was the way to go.

Mrs. Scholz went out and bought a two pound piglet and brings him in once a month. The rest of the week he lives with her and her bulldogs. Norman is potty trained so he doesn’t soil the classroom. According to Mrs. Scholz, Norman’s presence has helped. Math tests have gone up since his visits started.

