Postponed rocket launch could be visible over NJ on Monday night

Thought you missed the launch of the Black Brant XII rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia? You've still got a chance on Monday night.

The launch on Sunday night was postponed because of "upper level winds not being within the required limits for a safe launch," according to a message on the NASA Wallops Twitter account from NASA. The new scheduled launch is Monday around 8 p.m.

"Our chances are good of having a partial view of tonight's rocket launch. Skies won't be crystal clear, but there will be breaks in the cloud cover," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The bigger concern would be a batch of rain in the vicinity of southwestern Virginia this evening

"The upper-level winds, which scrubbed the last two launch attempts, should be considerably lighter this time around," Zarrow said.

What rocket is being launched?

A four-stage Black Brant XII rocket is scheduled to be launched at 8:04 p.m., just after sunset, with a launch window of 40 minutes. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday but was scrubbed on Saturday and again on Sunday due to weather.

Where can I see the rocket?

It could be visible over much of the eastern United States.

What you'll see will be the release of barium vapor 9 or 10 minutes into the launch forming two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 10 seconds in far South Jersey, 10-30 seconds in Central Jersey and 30-60 second north of Route 80.

Rocket emissions cause weird colors

Immediately after the vapor is released, spherical clouds will form which are a mixture of green and violet and last about 30 seconds. After exposure to sunlight the vapor clouds quickly ionize and take on a violet color.

The barium vapor is not harmful to the environment or public health.

Livestream video of rocket launch

Live coverage of the mission will be available on the Wallops IBM video site (beginning at 7:40 p.m.

