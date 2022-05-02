Popular venue in Howell, NJ, shut down for 2nd time in 7 months

For the second time in less than a year, a Howell banquet hall was shut down due to a raucous party.

A party hyped on social media drew "several hundred teens" to Rodina Hall on Friday night, according to Howell Police.

The department said on Facebook they were "never notified by the promoter or venue owner" they were expecting such a large crowd.

Although police responded to the scene, they say the decision to shut the event down was made by event staff after the bathrooms overflowed.

Photos posted by Ocean County Scanner News showed young people packed elbow-to-elbow inside the venue.

Ocean County Scanner News Ocean County Scanner News loading...

Police remained at the scene to help with the orderly dispersal of the crowd and to assist with traffic control as parents came to get their kids.

Rodina Hall was shut down last June after three people were stabbed at another large party. It is not clear when they reopened.

Howell Police responded to a 911 call just after midnight on June 19 about an incident at the facility on Alexander Avenue in the township.

Officers were met by security personnel working at the venue, who led them to the men who had “significant injuries” and were told that three people had run from the party after the stabbing. All three victims survived and recovered.

Rodina Hall is listed as a performance and event venue on its Facebook page.

The facility also has historically been a Russian Cultural Center, adjacent to the parish of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and Our Lady of Tikhvin Church.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Inside Betty White's Gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea Home Take a look inside the late Betty White's peacefully gorgeous Carmel-by-the-Sea home.

Inside Whitney Houston's $1.6 Million Home & Studio Take a look at the late Whitney Houston's longtime home and studio in New Jersey, now for sale.