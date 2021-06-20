Large party at Howell, NJ banquet hall erupts in triple stabbing

HOWELL — A party at a banquet hall in erupted in violence, as three men were stabbed very early Saturday.

Howell Police responded to a 911 call just after midnight of the incident at Rodina Hall along Alexander Avenue in the township.

Officers were met by security personnel working at the venue, who led them to the men who had “significant injuries” and were told that three people had run from the party after the stabbing.

Police said they caught up with a 17-year-old from Lakewood and a 44-year-old Paterson resident, both found a short distance away along Route 9.

An extensive search involving three Howell Police K9s and a drone turned up nothing of interest in the area and police said it was possible that there was no third person who had fled.

All three men stabbed were treated for their injuries, including at the scene by Lakewood and Jackson first responders.

Police said one man remained hospitalized and was “expected to live."

As of Sunday morning, no charges had been filed in the incident, which remained under investigation with support from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with potential information can contact Howell Police at 732-938-4575 x2647 or using the anonymous text service, p3tips.com.

Rodina Hall is listed as a performance and event venue on its Facebook page.

The facility also has historically been a Russian Cultural Center, adjacent to the parish of St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and Our Lady of Tikhvin Church.

