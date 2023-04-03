Popular taco restaurant to open their fifth NJ location

Taco-Tastic, a Mexican restaurant that started with one store in Toms River in 2017, is now preparing to open their fifth location, this one in Brick.

In addition to their original location, there is another one in Toms River as well, in Lanoka Harbor and on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk.

Their website describes the business like this:

Taco-Tastic is a family-friendly restaurant that allows you to create your own authentic Mexican meals. We provide quick service, a clean atmosphere, and authentic, home-style cooking served with pleasure by our friendly staff.

The restaurants are owned by Giovanni Bautista and Micalea Herrera; Bautista, who worked for Manhattan Bagel for ten years, told APP.com, "I always had the dream to have my own restaurant. We gave it a try, and it's been working well so far.” https://www.app.com/story/entertainment/dining/2023/03/28/taco-tastic-brick-nj/70041874007/

As you would expect, Taco-Tastic serves a variety of tacos, both with meat (shredded chicken in adobo sauce, carnitas, ground beef, al pastor and chorizo), as well as meatless option. Also on the menu are empanadas, enchiladas, burritos, quesadillas, tamales, and nachos. All dishes are made to order with fresh ingredients.

Their desserts include churros and sweet plantains.

They hope to have the new Brick location (in the Red Lion Plaza on Hooper Ave.) up and running this summer. The location on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights is seasonal, so it will be opening soon.

