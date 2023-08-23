Popular salad chain has NJ grand opening

Just Salad, the fast-casual chain, is holding a grand opening for their sixth New Jersey location, in Morristown.

The soft opening was on July 21, with the grand opening on Wednesday, August 23.

(Photo: Just Salad on Facebook) (Photo: Just Salad on Facebook) loading...

The Morristown location occupies 2,002 total square feet, and offers 32 interior seats, including booth style seating and moveable tables and chairs that can easily accommodate various party sizes. Additionally, there is a common area with patio seating near the store for customers who prefer to eat outdoors. The restaurant is open Monday - Friday from 10:30am - 9:00pm, as well as Saturday - Sunday from 11:00am - 8:00pm.

In a release, the company said:

Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and sustainability to the Morristown community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups and smoothies when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal summer salads, fan-favorite Iconic salads - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch and Tokyo Supergreens - and Earth-Friendly salads with low carbon footprints.

(Photo: Just Salad on Facebook) (Photo: Just Salad on Facebook) loading...

Just Salad's salads are made to order with fresh, healthy ingredients. They offer a variety of salads, bowls, wraps, and sandwiches. Customers can choose from a variety of toppings and dressings to customize their salads.

Just Salad is committed to using sustainable and ethical practices. They source their ingredients from local farmers, and they use compostable packaging.

Just Salad also has another New Jersey location in the planning stage, in West Windsor.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom