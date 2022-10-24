Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County.

After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The company says that the limited hours make owning a franchise even more attractive, by offering a better quality of life for the owner as well as the employees.

"Our franchisees can say goodbye to working 80-hour weeks and say hello to spending more time with their loved ones and controlling their financial destiny."

Their website says that

“Turning Point’s spacious interiors are decorated with natural wood floors, bright traditional colors, and fireplaces. Its menu offers elevated daytime meal options that change with the seasons. Popular items include lobster avocado toast, bacon lollipops, and seven different origins of French-pressed coffee.”

The chain announced in Jan. that they would be franchising the concept; if you want to own one of the franchises, you better have some money; according to a statement, the initial investment to become a Turning Point franchisee ranges from $695,000 - $1,195,000, which includes an initial franchise fee of $45,000.

Their website describes the concept like this:

Every menu item we sell is made from ‘scratch’ soups, dressings, salsa etc. We crack hundreds of eggs a day because we know it’s the best thing for our customers. Every item on our menu is cooked to order… to your requests. We will make it how you like just give us a little time. Our philosophy is “fresh is always best”.

No opening date has been set for the new Paramus location.

