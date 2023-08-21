Popular NY hamburger place is coming to New Jersey

Holy Cow, a Halal burger place with three NYC locations, has opened its first Garden State store in Paterson.

Paterson Mayor, Andre Sayegh, told News 12, “Paterson is proud because we are a city of firsts. We were the first planned industrial city. The first submarine was invented here…we’re the first in New Jersey to have a Holy Cow. No one has to go to New York anymore…I anticipate this becoming very popular in the state,” Sayegh says.

Holy Cow features several versions of their burger, including:

Holy Burger w/ beef bacon: the house special that has an exclusive twist with its signature beef bacon!

Selection of sliders: Mixed beef and chicken sliders with fries and drinks.

Vegan Impossible Burger w/ cheese with vegan Impossible Nuggets: enjoy this innovative, vegan-friendly combo. Includes fries and 2 drinks, making it great to share with someone else.

They also have Holy Chicken, Holy Tenders, Holy Sauce, and Holy Hot Dogs.

Their vegan menu is too extensive to list here, but it ranges from things like vegan pulled pork, to vegan ice cream and brownies.

They also have a pretty impressive gluten-free menu, featuring the Holy Dog, Holy Chicken, and Holy Burger; also, they offer gluten-free cheesesteaks, gluten-free roast beef and turkey sandwiches, and a gluten-free brownie.

Their other locations are in Manhattan on Canal St., Elmont, NY, at JFK Airport, and Uniondale, with new locations planned for Selden, NY, and Mt. Vernon, NY.

