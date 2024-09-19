Popular NJ restaurant reopens after being closed all summer

When a place older than most of us closes its doors all summer it’s kind of a big deal. When that place reopens its doors as it will this Friday it’s a celebration.

Seventy-three years ago a place called The Pub opened in Pennsauken at Admiral Wilson Boulevard and Kaighn Avenue.

For decades you could count on this place for a hearty meal and a stiff drink. It has a huge dining hall that seats 500 guests and is lined with open-flame charcoal hearths. It has had a medieval look to the place. Lots of diehard customers have wondered if that was all going to change.

The place closed in early summer for repairs and renovations. It’s been closed for 10 long weeks. Remember what happened when the Tick Tock Diner underwent renovations? It reopened as something that barely resembled a diner anymore. They say that’s not happening here.

When the doors open Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m., customers will find the same dark woods and open-flame charcoal hearths. The vibe and atmosphere regulars have been missing all summer will be intact.

The changes involve a new roof, new paint, carpeting, new kitchen equipment and some other upgrades. But otherwise, it’s still The Pub.

It’s not the first time the place has closed for a while. It was rebuilt in 1962 after a bad fire sidelined them.

Known for its prime rib and seafood, this comfortable and legendary restaurant can be found at 7600 Kaighn Avenue in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2024 Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈