Popular NJ country club opens its restaurant to the general public

BERNARDS — Looking for a new place to dine in New Jersey?

The Basking Ridge Country Club and Heritage Golf Group have opened XXVI Tavern.

Located at the country club, nestled in Somerset Hills at 185 Madisonville Road, Basking Ridge, this 133-seat restaurant is open to club members as well as to the public.

“We are excited to continue to serve our community and introduce our extremely talented Executive Chef Angel Rivera and the new menu he has created for XXVI Tavern,” said Chris Thomas, General Manager of Basking Ridge Country Club.

Chef Rivera joined XXVI Tavern last month and created a menu with a new twist on old favorites.

XXVI Tavern at Basking Ridge Country Club (Photo Credit: Basking Ridge CC)

He has a lot of experience at both private clubs and high-end restaurants including, most recently, 1776 by David Burke in Morristown.

The name XXVI Tavern is a nod to 1926, the year Basking Ridge Country Club was founded. XXVI Tavern will continue to be open to the public and club members from Wednesdays tthrough Sundays.

The restaurant offers views of the beautiful fairways and greens of the golf course while dining both inside and outside.

There is also an outdoor bar and terrace with 50 seats.

For more information, visit https://www.baskingridgecc.com/.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

