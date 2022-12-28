Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah.
Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).
As the name of the business suggests, Bubbakoo’s makes burritos in addition to quesadillas, tacos, nachos, and bowls. They also offer keto, vegetarian, and vegan options as well.
Bubbakoo’s first store was in Point Pleasant, opening in 2008 and born out of the skater/shore scene. They now have stores in 10 states across the country (the state with the most is…you guessed it, New Jersey!)
According to their website, the chain’s success is due to "high-quality food" that is "fresh, made-to-order, and affordable for kids, families, and seniors."
The new store is located on the Franklin Pike in Mahwah near Edible Arrangements and Super Cuts and is now open.
