Popular NJ burrito chain opens a new Garden State location

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which started at the Jersey Shore in 2008, has opened another New Jersey location. This new one is in Mahwah.

Being a fan of Bubbakoo’s myself, it warms my heart to know that no matter where I am in the Garden State, there is one nearby (they have over 50 in New Jersey alone).

As the name of the business suggests, Bubbakoo’s makes burritos in addition to quesadillas, tacos, nachos, and bowls. They also offer keto, vegetarian, and vegan options as well.

Bubbakoos Burritos via Facebook Bubbakoos Burritos via Facebook loading...

Bubbakoo’s first store was in Point Pleasant, opening in 2008 and born out of the skater/shore scene. They now have stores in 10 states across the country (the state with the most is…you guessed it, New Jersey!)

According to their website, the chain’s success is due to "high-quality food" that is "fresh, made-to-order, and affordable for kids, families, and seniors."

Vincent Damiano/Bubbakoos Burritos via Facebook Vincent Damiano/Bubbakoos Burritos via Facebook loading...

The new store is located on the Franklin Pike in Mahwah near Edible Arrangements and Super Cuts and is now open.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.