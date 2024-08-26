Popular NJ beach closed as man’s dead body is found

◼️ Popular NJ beach closed for investigation

◼️ Man’s body found

◼️ No foul play suspected police say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A popular Cape May beach was closed for part of Monday after a grim discovery.

Early in the morning, patrol officers from the Cape May Police Department found a man’s body at Cove Beach, near the end of Beach Drive.

Cove Beach Cape May (Google Maps) (2) Cove Beach Cape May (Google Maps) (2) loading...

The person was believed to be about 50, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

It was a non-suspicious death and no foul play was suspected, he added.

Cove Beach, Cape May (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Cove Beach, Cape May (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

No other details were released, as the investigation remained active.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9500.

Tips could also be reported anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5