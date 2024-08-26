Popular NJ beach closed as man’s dead body is found
◼️ Popular NJ beach closed for investigation
◼️ Man’s body found
◼️ No foul play suspected police say
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A popular Cape May beach was closed for part of Monday after a grim discovery.
Early in the morning, patrol officers from the Cape May Police Department found a man’s body at Cove Beach, near the end of Beach Drive.
The person was believed to be about 50, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.
It was a non-suspicious death and no foul play was suspected, he added.
No other details were released, as the investigation remained active.
Anyone with potentially relevant information was encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9500.
Tips could also be reported anonymously on the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office website.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire
Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5