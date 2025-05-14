This one hurts.

It’s never fun losing one of your go-to spots for food, drinks, and hanging out with friends and I’m about to lose mine, along with many other Central Jerseyans.

Fireside Grill and Bar in Marlboro to close

Fireside Grill and Bar was a weekly spot of mine when I worked at a previous job in my early 20s.

I have very fond memories of heading over there on Friday nights with friends and going over all the B.S. of the week prior while enjoying wings and a cold glass of beer.

Seeing that it has less than a week left to service New Jersey hit me “right in the feels” as we were saying in the early 2010s when I was frequently there.

The staff at Fireside posted on social media that the restaurant will be closing later this week.

After 14 memorable years, Fireside Grill & Bar will permanently close its doors at 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 18th.

Join us this final week to savor your favorite dishes and drinks one last time. It has been our honor to serve you, and we cherish the countless moments shared with our cherished guests over the years.

While this chapter ends, the space will soon welcome a new concept that we are confident will become a cherished community destination.

To Our Valued Guests:

We extend our deepest gratitude for your loyalty, laughter, and support. Thank you for allowing us to be part of your lives and celebrations.

With heartfelt thanks,

The Fireside Grill & Bar Team

Well, now it’s my time to return the heartfelt thanks.

Whether it was going to the restaurant when it still had an outside area and lounging on a warm summer night, sitting at the bar when the weather was less than ideal, or plowing down a plate of nachos in the dining area, I always had a good time at Fireside.

So thank you to the team, I hope you know your hard work made some amazing memories for your customers.

Sincerely,

A loyal customer

