Popular Jersey Shore bar to close in November

🍽Plan announced on Facebook

🍽November closure

🍽Comment from owner

LAKE COMO — There’s soon going to be one less spot for locals and beachgoers to visit in Monmouth County.

Salty's Beach Bar, a longtime Jersey Shore staple, is closing.

In a Sept. 26 Facebook post, the owner announced the establish will close its "doors permanently" on Nov. 3.

SEE MORE: South Jersey eatery gets national recognition

“As most people know I have been in a 2 1/2 year long legal battle over the bar. Never in my wildest dreams could I have anticipated what I’ve dealt with over the last few years. I am happy to say we came to a settlement agreement that I am happy with. While this has been the hardest time in my life I am proud of the fact that I never let anyone push me around or bully me into anything. Trust me when I tell you this was not an easy fight in this town!,” the Facebook post says.

The reason as to why Salty's Beach Bar is closing was not indicated in the Facebook post.

"I am very proud of what I did accomplish and will walk away knowing I always gave it my 100%. I want to thank every single one of you who have always believed in and supported Salty’s," the Sept. 26 Facebook post says.

Salty's Beach Bar, according to its website, has live entertainment and DJs nightly, Monday through Sunday.

Blocks away on Main Street is another sad fate.

Monmouth County bars having issues Sept 2024 Canva/Google Maps loading...

The Boathouse Bar & Grill is going through a foreclosure process, according to TAPinto Belmar/Lake Como.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom