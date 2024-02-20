Popular Italian market to open its much anticipated fifth NJ store
New Jersey has a lot of grocery stores and delis to choose from, and one of the most popular is planning on opening a fifth New Jersey location.
Livoti’s Old World Market has announced that they will be opening a new store in Brick in March, the chain’s first location outside of Monmouth County.
The first store was founded in 2020 by John Livoti in Aberdeen. They describe themselves as
Monmouth County’s #1 Gourmet Italian Deli. Livoti’s maintains that same standards they established in 2010, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in every location to this day with a family member in every location, handling day to day operations.
According to NJ.com, the new Brick location will be the first Livoti’s to sell alcohol, with 5,000 of the 30,000 square foot store being dedicated to wine and spirits.
Located in the Laurel Square shopping center on Rte. 88 in Brick, Livoti’s takes over a 30,000-square-foot space that previously housed Corrado’s Market. It will join tenants such as Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Atlantic Physical Therapy Center, Ashley Furniture and At Home.
Some of their departments include:
The butcher:
The gourmet Italian bakery:
Brick oven pizzas:
Livoti’s has a 3.4 rating on Yelp! with customers praising:
🔴 High-quality products
🔴 Diverse selection
🔴 Friendly and knowledgeable staff
🔴 Clean and well-maintained stores
🔴 Competitive prices
A ribbon cutting and opening celebration will be held when the Brick store officially opens on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 9 a.m.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
