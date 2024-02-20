Popular Italian market to open its much anticipated fifth NJ store

New Jersey has a lot of grocery stores and delis to choose from, and one of the most popular is planning on opening a fifth New Jersey location.

Livotis Old World Market via Facebook Livotis Old World Market via Facebook loading...

Livoti’s Old World Market has announced that they will be opening a new store in Brick in March, the chain’s first location outside of Monmouth County.

Livotis Old World Market via Facebook Livotis Old World Market via Facebook loading...

The first store was founded in 2020 by John Livoti in Aberdeen. They describe themselves as

Monmouth County’s #1 Gourmet Italian Deli. Livoti’s maintains that same standards they established in 2010, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in every location to this day with a family member in every location, handling day to day operations.

According to NJ.com, the new Brick location will be the first Livoti’s to sell alcohol, with 5,000 of the 30,000 square foot store being dedicated to wine and spirits.

Located in the Laurel Square shopping center on Rte. 88 in Brick, Livoti’s takes over a 30,000-square-foot space that previously housed Corrado’s Market. It will join tenants such as Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, Atlantic Physical Therapy Center, Ashley Furniture and At Home.

Some of their departments include:

The butcher:

Livotis Old World Market via Facebook Livotis Old World Market via Facebook loading...

The gourmet Italian bakery:

Livotis Old World Market via Facebook Livotis Old World Market via Facebook loading...

Brick oven pizzas:

Livotis Old World Market via Facebook Livotis Old World Market via Facebook loading...

Livoti’s has a 3.4 rating on Yelp! with customers praising:

🔴 High-quality products

🔴 Diverse selection

🔴 Friendly and knowledgeable staff

🔴 Clean and well-maintained stores

🔴 Competitive prices

A ribbon cutting and opening celebration will be held when the Brick store officially opens on Thursday, Mar. 7 at 9 a.m.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.