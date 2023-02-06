Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey.

Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet.

Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35, the chain’s third New Jersey location (they also have stores in Hamilton Township and Delran).

Grocery Outlet via Facebook Grocery Outlet via Facebook loading...

According to Winsight Grocery News, the grocery retailer’s Hazlet location will be run by independent operators Kent and Tracy Encarnacion. Grocery Outlet stores are owned by independent operators based in the communities they serve.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Hazlet community and provide big savings on quality groceries to relieve some financial burden families are facing amid the ongoing record-high inflation and supply chain challenges,” Kent and Tracy Encarnacion said in a statement.

Grocery Outlet via Facebook Grocery Outlet via Facebook loading...

The new Hazlet store

Grocery Outlet tries to differentiate itself from other discount grocers by promoting the fact that they carry major name brands, as opposed to store brands or other private label suppliers. It also claims on its website that it is the nation’s largest extreme value retailer with over 400 stores in the US.

How do we do it? With the help of our brilliant buyers who shop the world, travelling thousands of miles each year to find the most thrilling deals on brand name groceries. Whether it’s through packaging changes, surplus inventory or product overruns, our buyers source it all – everything from fresh meat and produce to our natural and organic NOSH items to the WOW deals we can hardly believe ourselves.

There is already a Lidl nearby, so let the battle of the bargains begin!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)