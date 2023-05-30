Popular Greek Festival returns for 2023
The 2023 Bayshore Greekfest will be held at Kimsis Tis Theotokkou Greek Orthodox Church in Holmdel from June 8-11.
The festival is a celebration of all things Greek with folk dancing, music, games and rides; but one of the biggest draws is the food.
Some of the Greek specialties include:
- Spanakopita or Tiropita
- Mezedakia Platter: Dolmades, Feta,Olives, Pita,
- Spanakopita, Tiropita, Tzatziki...
- LouCAs Rock Shrimp..
- Grilled Octopus
- Pastitsio
- Moussaka
- Souvlaki Platter: 2 Sticks & Rice Pilaf
- Pork or Chick Sticks
- Souvlaki Sandwich
- Souvlaki Platter
- Greek Salad
And, of course, gyros and other pita sandwiches.
Don’t forget the famous Greek pastries:
- Galaktoboureko....
- Baklava
- Loukoumades
- Finikia 2 Pieces.......
- Kourambiedes
- Koulourakia Bag..
- Ravani.........Ouzo Cake
I don’t know what some of those dishes are, but they’re making me hungry, nonetheless.
Visitors will also be able to watch traditional Greek folk dances that are performed by costumed children from the various Kimisis dance groups.
Tours of the beautiful church will be available all four days.
Not only is there food and dancing, but there are demonstrations of both for those who want to learn Greek dancing or food. Come and pick up a new skill!
This is parking off site at St. Benedict’’s Catholic Church with a shuttle taking patrons to the festival.
The dates for the festival are fast approaching, but the church can still use volunteers to help set up and break down, making some of the Greek food, and for all sorts of help during the festival. If you want to volunteer, go here.
