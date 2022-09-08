Popular burger chain set to open its first New Jersey locations

BurgerFi, a national chain burger place, is set to open two New Jersey locations.

Their newest restaurant is scheduled to open on Sep. 23 at the Ellsburg Shopping Center in Cherry Hill, with another planned for Newark Liberty Airport to open in the coming months.

As you might imagine, BurgerFi serves burgers, as well as chicken sandwiches and tenders, hot dog (the hot dogs are Wagyu beef, as well), fries, onion rings, frozen custard, and milkshakes.

Some of their signature items are the SWAG, or spicy Wagyu burger, described by the chain:

Double Wagyu + Brisket Blend, Charred Jalapeños, Candied Ghost Pepper Bacon, Sweet Tomato Relish, Pepper Jack Cheese, Hot Steak Sauce.

They also have three different vegetarian burgers.

They have shakes, frozen custard, and concretes in flavors like: Red Velvet, Vanilla, Ghirardelli Chocolate, Black + White, Strawberry, Oreo Cookie, Coffee Mocha, Banana Churro.

For sides, they have “colossal” onion rings and hand-cut fries:

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept was chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% natural American Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.

Matthew Daniel, the franchisee of the Cherry Hill store, told the Courier-Post,

“They (the community) want the store to be open; they're very excited about it,” he shared. “So we're excited to be part of the community. Cherry Hill is a very good spot for us. And we’re very happy to be here.”

