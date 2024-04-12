If you’re late to the hot chicken craze that’s been going around New Jersey the last few years don’t feel bad. I wasn't invited to this party either.

A crash course: hot chicken means very spicy chicken and it came about back in the 1930s in Nashville. It was dreamed up by Thornton Price. It’s fried chicken breast covered with cayenne pepper, paprika and other spices. Then it’s served with pickles, coleslaw and bread.

It’s been a hot thing, pun intended, in Jersey for a few years now. The style gives a hell of a kick and more places are doing it.

One of those places is Dave’s. Dave’s Hot Chicken already had two New Jersey locations, one in Wayne and the other in Ocean Township. Now a third location has opened in Cherry Hill.

As of April 5 things started heating up at 1584 Kings Hwy. S. at the Ellisberg Shopping Center. They serve up sliders and tenders along with mac and cheese, fries, and shakes. As far as that hotness? They have seven different spice levels ranging from no spice to reaper. In between are lite mild, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot.

Their domination is nowhere near complete. The company plans opening seven more New Jersey locations in five years’ time. They started as a humble little pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot in 2017. They soon had 140 locations throughout the country.

Now when it comes to hot spice my wimpy tongue is sitting out the hot chicken craze. But for everyone else, I’m happy they’re happy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

