Pizza chain abruptly closes its only two NJ locations

MOD Pizza has closed its two New Jersey locations with little warning. One store was in Cherry Hill, the other in Marlton, according to NJ.com.

MOD stands for “made on demand” and offers a fast casual pizza dining experience. At MOD, the focus is on individuality and quality. Customers can choose from over 30 toppings to create their perfect pizza or salad.

The menu includes nine classic pizzas, which can be enjoyed as-is or customized with a variety of toppings and finishing sauces. For those who prefer salads, MOD offers a similar level of customization, with the option to start romaine or mixed greens and over 30 toppings.

The price at MOD Pizza is fixed, so no matter how many toppings you choose, the price remains the same. This encourages customers to get creative without worrying about the cost. Pizzas are cooked in a matter of minutes using a high-temperature oven, ensuring a quick turnaround time from order to table.

MOD Pizza also places a strong emphasis on community and social impact, with initiatives like “Spreading MODness,” where a portion of their proceeds goes to various causes. They aim to not only be a place to eat but also a force for positive change in the communities they serve.

According to their website:

When Scott and Ally Svenson founded MOD Pizza in 2008, they knew the last thing the world needed was another pizza place. In their hometown of Seattle, they imagined a new way for people to enjoy pizza, by bringing speed, individual style and value to one of America’s favorite foods. But the real secret sauce wouldn’t be the product, it would be the people who serve our communities — the MOD Squad.

No reason for the abrupt closings has been announced. There are still over 500 MODs around the country.

