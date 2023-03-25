Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opening a new location in South Plainfield, NJ
If you’re a sucker for a Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich or even a simple biscuit like I am, this is excellent news. The restaurant is opening another Garden State location!
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, the popular fast-food chain known for its tasty fried chicken tenders, mac and cheese, and Cajun-style sides, is set to open a restaurant in South Plainfield, NJ.
The South Plainfield Planning Board approved a plan to open the new restaurant location in Oak Commons shopping center. As of writing this, Popeyes has over 90 locations in New Jersey, and this new one is a welcome addition.
The new Popeyes will be at the intersection of Oak Tree Rd. and Park Ave and will have a drive thru option in addition to dine in eating. No opening date has been announced,
Just typing this I’m craving their deliciously seasoned fries. No, this is not an ad. Just a hungry woman telling you about a soon-to-come restaurant.
Did you know the chain is named after Popeye Doyle from 'The French Connection?' According to their website, that’s how the founder Alvin C. Copeland Sr. decided on the name.
If you're in the South Plainfield area, be sure to check out the new location and try some of their fried chicken for yourself. I’ll split fries with you.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
