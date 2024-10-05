The latest poll on Harris, Trump match-up in crucial Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) — Another poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in Pennsylvania.

This one, from Emerson College Polling and Real Clear Pennsylvania, found a 48-48 tie between the two candidates, while half of voters expect Harris to prevail and 49% expect Trump to pull it off.

Conducted in late September, the poll asked 1,000 likely voters in the commonwealth and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

“A majority of voters (51%) think Trump is the better candidate, while 44% think Harris is the better candidate for their financial situation in Pennsylvania,” the poll noted.

Like other polls, the economy was the top issue (50%), followed by threats to democracy (12%) and immigration (10%).

“Sixty-percent of voters feel their economic situation is worse today than it was five years ago, while 22% feel it is better, 18% say it is no different,” the poll noted.

Also like other recent polls, Trump had an advantage over Harris among independent voters.

Respondents gave President Joe Biden a 54% disapproval rating while Gov. Josh Shapiro had a 47% approval rating. Both Harris and Trump were viewed unfavorably (51% and 52%, respectively).

Also close is the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey and Republican nominee Dave McCormick, with Casey carrying a 47-45 lead as 8% of respondents were undecided.

That reflects a poll last week from Muhlenberg College and The Morning Call that found Casey had a 46-42 lead over McCormick.

