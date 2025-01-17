Police warn of new crime wave hitting parts of NJ

🚗 Countywide issue

🚗 Police say many people are involved

🚗 Runners, drivers making it possible

STRATFORD — Police are investigating a "rash of thefts," but what’s more alarming is it’s not exclusive to that department, according to the crime alert by Chief Ronald Morello.

The countywide “crime wave” is targeting homeowners with unlocked vehicles, and the vehicle break-ins are almost always happening between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m., the alert said.

Since Monday, Stratford Police shared with CBS New Philadelphia on Thursday that their department alone is looking into at least five reports.

Police believe a ring of people are behind the crimes made up of drivers and runners between the ages of 15 and 21. “We have reason to believe the suspects are using different stolen get-away vehicles each night,” the alert said.

Chief Morello reminds residents to never leave keys inside the vehicle and to always lock up.

Any residents with video footage of the thieves are asked to send an email to TIPS@STRATFORDPD.ORG or call detectives at 856-783-8621.

