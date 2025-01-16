⚫ More time in prison

⚫ New sentence this week

⚫ Corrections officers found latest discovery

CAMDEN — A federal inmate in New Jersey in the middle of serving a years-long sentence, now must add on more time after an unexpected discovery.

Prison Cell Bars Credit: DanHenson1 loading...

Daniel Baldwin, 33, was found guilty in 2018 of possessing child pornography, and since then, has been serving a 10-year prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

While serving his time in 2022, officers found a hidden memory card in Baldwin’s clothing. An investigation into the device’s content led authorities to find “hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” federal prosecutors said.

Baldwin pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. A federal judge on Wednesday added a 10-year sentence to the 33-year-old's time. He will have seven years of supervision after his release from prison.

