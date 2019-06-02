SEA GIRT — Police are looking for two brothers who disappeared after heading to the beach on Sunday afternoon.

Adam Thoms, 13, and his 15-year-old brother, Alex Thoms, were last seen around 1 p.m. on Washington Boulevard, according to Sea Girt police, who said the boys did not have a cell phone with them or any money.

Adam is described as a white male who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 170 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a light blue Billabong t-shirt with black jeans.

Alex is described as a white male who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 185 lbs and has blonde hair, brown eyes and a nose ring in his left nostril. He was wearing a red Hilfiger t-shirt with black jeans.

Sea Girt Police Department asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 732-449-7300.

